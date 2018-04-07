Travis Scott Introduces Baby Stormi Webster to His Family in Texas

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 5:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Welcome to Texas, baby Stormi!

On Friday, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, brought his and Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter Stormi Webster home to meet his family in Texas.

The whole baby meet-and-greet is going down in the house that rapper bought his mom for Christmas, which is located in Missouri City, TX, reports to TMZ. There will be a welcome bash that is being thrown by Travis' mother.

According to the outlet, for the baby's first meeting with the Webster family, the house was decked out with storm-themed florals, which reportedly cost over $7,000. The welcome party had plenty of catered food for the newborn's well-wishers.

Travis' brother Joshua posted some video on his Snapchat of meeting Baby Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1, and wrote, "So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi."

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram

E! News recently reported that the young and in-love pair are "in the best place they have ever been in their relationship" almost exactly a year after they first began dating.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 25-year-old rapper first sparked romance rumors in April 2017, when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella. 

"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," a source told E! News exclusively. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

Since welcoming Stormi, Kylie and Travis have often been spotted out together, looking cozy.

Kylie and Travis recently celebrated their first Easter with their baby girl.

Kylie kept mum on her pregnancy, but announced the baby's arrival on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Top Stories , Apple News , Stormi Webster
Latest News
Cardi B

Cardi B Wears Another Voluminous Outfit on Saturday Night Live Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Have Romantic Getaway in Turks and Caicos

Miranda Lambert, Anderson East, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Break Up: Report

Jenna Dewan, Chinatown

Jenna Dewan Spotted Without Wedding Ring for First Time Since Channing Tatum Split

Luann De Lesseps, Russell Simmons

Luann de Lesseps Accuses Russell Simmons of Groping Her

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe's Leather Jock Strap Sells for $7K at ''Art of Divorce'' Auction

Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt

The Love Lives of Girls Next Door's Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.