Kendra Wilkinson Plays Video Games "Drunk" After Filing for Divorce

A toast to a new chapter?

Kendra Wilkinson spent time with her kids, a famous friend and some booze on Friday after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett.

The Kendra on Top star and Girls Next Door posted on her Instagram Stories a photo of herself having a drink from a shot glass while wearing a gaming headset and displaying a white Xbox controller. She used a bunny ear and nose filter on the pic, which also contained the hashtag #fortnite, the name of a popular video game.

"Lol drunk bunny gamer," she wrote.

Earlier in the day, she shared a photo of herself with her comedian and actor pal Jon Lovitz on a golf course in Thousand Oaks, California, not far from her family home.

"Great day playing golf w one of my besties @jon_lovitz," she wrote.

She later posted a video of her and Hank's daughter Alijah, 3, putting together a puzzle, writing, "She's sooooo good at puzzles. Proud mama."