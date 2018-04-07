Tiffany Haddish Role-Plays Date With Brad Pitt and Jokes About Pact

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 10:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tiffany Haddish's got a year to go until her mock hook-up pact with Brad Pitt goes into effect but that doesn't mean she can't prepare!

Backstage at the 2018 Oscars, the 38-year-old comedienne and Girls Trip star told Kelly Ripa she recently met the actor on an elevator and that he told her that "in one year, if he's single and I'm single, we gonna do it," adding, "But he do got seven kids, I don't know if I could deal with a man that's got that many kids." Haddish later said she was "it was a joke.".

She recalled the story again on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and host Jimmy Fallon also had her role-play an imaginary date with Pitt, with him playing the actor, who has been separated from wife Angelina Jolie for more than a year and a half.

"So how's Angie doing?" Haddish asks "Pitt."

Photos

Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts

Tiffany Haddish, Jimmy Fallon, Brad Pitt, Tonight Show

NBC

Haddish told Fallon she met Pitt in an elevator at a pre-Oscar party while also standing inside with Elizabeth Perkins and her husband. The group had attended the Gersh Agency's bash.

"I was talking to Elizabeth Perkins and her husband was in the elevator and I liked the way he was looking at her and I was like, 'I hope one day I get me a husband like that, I hope one day a man look at me that way and love me that much,'" she said. "And then Brad Pitt was standing right next to me and then Elizabeth's husband was like, 'Man, I hope we don't get caught in this elevator' and I was like, 'It's gonna be some pretty-ass babies in this elevator if we do.'"

"And then Brad Pitt said, 'Yeah, get ready'—which I thought was a joke—he said, 'Well, if I'm single in a year, and you're single in a year, maybe we could get together and see what happens,'" Haddish said. "And I was like, 'Oh my God! For real? Whoo! I'ma hold you to that!' And then I did some research. He got a gang of kids. I can't do it. I can't do it. I want to be baby mama number one."

Haddish added, "But that doesn't mean I wouldn't eat dinner with him and maybe play around."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , Brad Pitt , The Tonight Show , Jimmy Fallon , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kendra Wilkinson, Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson Plays Video Games "Drunk" After Filing for Divorce

Cardi B, Loose-Fitting Dress, Album Launch Party

Cardi B Performs in Billowy Metallic Dress at Miami Club

Olivia Wilde, Drake, Music Video

Drake's "Nice for What" Music Video Stars Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish and Others

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship After Stormi's Birth

Gigi Hadid, cropped hoodie

Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid Masters Athleisure in 30%-Off Hoodie

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns Home After Emergency Open-Heart Surgery

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Surprises 11-Year-Old Batman Fan Battling Terminal Cancer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.