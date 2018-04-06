Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns Home After Emergency Open-Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

There's no place like home—even for the one and only Terminator!

One week after Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent emergency open-heart surgery, the actor and politician is back in the comfort of his own house.

His spokesperson Daniel Ketchell confirmed the news on Twitter Friday afternoon.

"Update: @Schwarzenegger is headed home!" he initially shared on the social media site before posting a final update. "He was released just before I sent that update and he is currently recovering at home in fantastic spirits."

Just last month, the 70-year-old actor and former governor of California underwent the operation at a Los Angeles area hospital.

Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Big Movies

The planned procedure was done to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997.

According to his spokesperson, Arnold's first words after the procedure was "I'm back."

"It's true: I'm back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one—but guess what? I woke up, and that's something to be thankful for," Arnold later shared on Twitter. "Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I'm truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages."

