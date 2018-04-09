Money Moves: How the Cardi B Empire Got Built

Cardi B has also become a feminist hero of sorts for her audacity to unapologetically live her life as she sees fit, which in turn has taken her to great heights, earning her admirers from all walks of life.

"I may not be your typical" kind of feminist, she mused in 2016. "Who's to say that I can't inspire a woman who works at a Fortune 500 company as much as she inspires me? I think that's important to know."

Moreover, "I just feel like I influence people because I'm like—I was practically homeless."

In September, to Paper magazine, she wondered if she would ever feel as though she'd done enough. "Every single time that I set a goal and I accomplish the goal, I feel like it's not good enough. I'm only telling you the truth," Cardi said. "At first I wanted to make a certain amount of money, then I made that amount of money, and that wasn't enough. Then I always wanted to be a respected artist; now I'm getting respected but I still want more. Maybe you're just never fully satisfied."

Fast-forward to today and she remains proud of what she's accomplished and unashamed of the road she took to get here, but she acknowledges how much different the attention feels now that she's made it this far.

"People put this pressure on me and these expectations on me and trying to compare me to other women, and it's like, 'I never asked for that shit. I never asked for that shit,'" she lamented last week in a new interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio. "I came into this game trying to make money, make music and go on my way. A lot of people want to tear me down because they want to put me up there, and I never asked to be put up here."