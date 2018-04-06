Ashley Greene Kicks Off Bachelorette Party With Topless Photo

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 5:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's her last fling before the ring! 

As Ashley Greene prepares to walk down the aisle and marry longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury, the Twilight star gathered her closest gal pals for a bachelorette party by the beach. Greene took to Instagram on Friday with a boomerang photo that proves she's really letting loose before becoming a Mrs.! 

"Bachelorette antics...," the 31-year-old actress captioned the moment, which features Ashley and her friends posing topless in bikini bottoms and looking out across the ocean. 

The Australian television personality proposed to Ashley in Dec. 2016 while vacationing in New Zealand. 

Photos

Celebrity Bachelorette Parties

Ashley Greene, Paul Khoury

Courtesy Jeff Schear

The inseparable lovebirds have taken their time enjoying the engagement, with Greene telling E! News in 2017 that they weren't picking a date until "next year."

As she explained, "I'm still at the point of looking down at my hand and going 'Oh, my God! I'm engaged!' I kind of want to relish in that first before taking on planning a wedding. We are going to try to make it as easy as possible but planning a wedding is a stressful thing for anyone and I just want to enjoy being engaged before I go down that road."

Ashley and Paul's love story began back in 2013. 

The countdown to this celeb wedding is officially on! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Greene , Weddings , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns Home After Emergency Open-Heart Surgery

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Surprises 11-Year-Old Batman Fan Battling Terminal Cancer

Taylor Swift

So True or So False: Is Taylor Swift Buying a Home to Be Closer to Joe Alwyn?!

Jennie Garth, Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth's Husband Dave Abrams Files for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Channing Tatum, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's Perspective on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split Will Mend Your Broken Heart

Jonathan Scott, Jacinta Kuznetsov

Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Confirms Breakup With Jacinta Kuznetsov

Demi Lovato Bravely Embraces Physical Flaws

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.