Ashley Greene Kicks Off Bachelorette Party With Topless Photo

It's her last fling before the ring!

As Ashley Greene prepares to walk down the aisle and marry longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury, the Twilight star gathered her closest gal pals for a bachelorette party by the beach. Greene took to Instagram on Friday with a boomerang photo that proves she's really letting loose before becoming a Mrs.!

"Bachelorette antics...," the 31-year-old actress captioned the moment, which features Ashley and her friends posing topless in bikini bottoms and looking out across the ocean.

The Australian television personality proposed to Ashley in Dec. 2016 while vacationing in New Zealand.