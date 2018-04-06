Kristen Bell's Perspective on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split Will Mend Your Broken Heart

"It is a lot of pressure," Kristen told E! News' Carissa Culiner at the This Bar Saves Lives event in West Hollywood on Thursday. "Well I'll tell you this, I highly doubt we will ever break up because we're just...we're in too deep and I like him too much. Even when he's annoying I really like him. I'm still like, 'I still wanna be on the porch with you when I'm 80, but I really need you to get out of my face right now.'"

Kristen also shared that she understands the idea of looking up to other couples and having examples, like your parents or celebrities such as Channing and Jenna.

"But I also think we're not looking at the whole picture when we sort of idolize the relationship," she explained. "Like those two, that may be a better path for both of them and they're both lovely people and they're still friends and that's OK."