Kendra Wilkinson Files for Divorce From Hank Baskett

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 3:07 PM

It's officially over between Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett.

E! News has learned that the reality star has officially filed for divorce from the former NFL player after more than eight years of marriage. 

According to TMZ, Kendra cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

Earlier today, following weeks of split rumors, the Kendra on Top star and Girls Next Door alum said on Instagram, "Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways." Hank did not comment.

The two, who wed at her former home, the Playboy Mansion, are parents to a son Hank Jr., 8, and daughter Alijah, 4.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

Kendra and Hank had had chronicled their marriage woes on TV and also weathered a 2014 scandal involving alleged cheating by the former NFL player. In February, Kendra said the two were having marital problems again.

This past Monday, Kendra hinted she and Hank had split, saying on Instagram Stories, "10 years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be."

While Kendra has been public about her decision to end the marriage, Hank has remained silent about their marital struggles. In fact, Hank hasn't updated his Instagram since November 2017.

"Hank is probably not going to say anything publicly unless he makes a statement through a lawyer; he's just not that type of guy," an insider previously told E! News. But make no mistake—both stars "are both pretty upset about it; Kendra is just more publicly emotional."

As for the reasons behind the split, our source says it wasn't one specific thing but something that was years in the making. 

"It's definitely been a long time coming. They've been trying to work on this for a long time and it finally hit a roadblock," our source shared. The exes "tried to work things out for so long for the sake of the kids, and they did want to be together. They tried everything they could."

