Mindy Kaling Reacts to Being Turned Into a Meme

Mindy Kaling knows she's fabulous no matter what.

A fan recently posted on Twitter a meme featuring the Mindy Project star that has gone viral. It shows two photos of her side by side—a picture of her character Kelly Kapoor from The Office looking downcast and an image of the actress all glammed up at the 2015 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party.

It also contains a caption that paraphrases a quote often misattributed to the late Marilyn Monroe: "If you don't love me at my [worst], then you don't deserve me at my [best]."

"I don't get this," Kaling tweeted in response on Friday. "I'm equally pretty in both."