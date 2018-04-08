Megan Learns Terence Made Someone Disappear on The Arrangement: "The Look of Terror on Her Face I Will Never Forget"

She's getting desperate for answers...

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) knows what she wants: to see Terence (Michael Vartan) go down. On last week's episode of The Arrangement she found an uncommon ally in Zach (Kyle Toy), but decided to reject his help.

However, it looks like the tables may be turning and Megan is getting herself in deeper than she ever thought possible. Especially when it comes to who she can trust. She may have made her circle of secrecy much too large.

Megan and Kyle (Josh Henderson) gather along with Terence and Deann (Lexa Doig) to celebrate Deann's 40 birthday and the couple learn a little bit more about their marriage. "It's clear you still love each other. I can totally see it," Megan tells Deann while freshening up in the bathroom.