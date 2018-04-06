Meet the Stylist and Personal Shopper Beyoncé Hired for Blue Ivy

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 1:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce

Courtesy: Beyonce.com

Blue Ivy Carter's style captures the essence of Black Girl Magic, and it's not by accident.

Beyoncé, a pop star icon and mother of three, enlists the help of Manuel A. Mendez, who has been an employee of her company, Parkwood Entertainment since 2009. The executive-assistant-turned-stylist acts as the curator of the six-year-old's wardrobe and brains behind her epic looks.

His most recent stunner: Blue's golden, ruffled dress at the Wearable Art Gala. Although the girl makes the dress, not the other way around, this epic look most likely played a role in the first grader's $19,000 bid. When you're pop culture royalty and dripping in gold, go big or go home, right?

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

The golden dress comes of no surprise as the eldest child of Queen Bey and Jay-Zdoes play games on the carpet. From her feathered sensation at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017 to her matching dress at the premiere of a Wrinkle in Time, Manuel takes the term "pop culture princess" quite literally, opting for soft hues, delicate detailing and lots of tulle.

Blue Ivy Carter

Getty Images

Beyond reinventing princess looks for modern times, the stylist is bringing new trends to children's couture. For example, Blue has been seen multiple times wearing suits. At the Grammy's 2017, he chose a pink Gucci suit, and finished the look with a pink glitter clutch, which costs approximately $2,500, and pink manicure.

She also wears sneakers with couture gowns. It's an adorable twist to red carpet style, because it reminds the audience that no matter her level of style or her parents, she's still just a kid.

On a day to day, you can catch her wearing the mini-me versions of her mother's killer style. Hint: There's a lot of Gucci included. The only difference is that Blue's looks include pink barrettes, Converse sneakers and all of the adorable trends fit for a six-year-old girl.

If this is how Manuel does it, we can't wait to see what he has in store for her younger siblings, Rumi and Sir Carter.

RELATED ARTICLE: Coachella Outfit Ideas Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem Would Approve

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blue Ivy Carter , Beyoncé , Jay-Z , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Lucy Hale and More Are Loving This Trench Coat

ESC: Gal Gadot

How Gal Gadot Mixes $50 Shoes With Couture: Her Stylist Explains

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Is a Sophisticated It Girl and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Cardi B

Be Careful, Cardi B's Makeup Artist Just Changed the Game With These Tips

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

The Ultimate Celebrity Shoe Guide to 2018 Music Festival Season

ESC: Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Gives Spring Knitwear a Rock and Roll Twist

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shares a Snatched Space Buns Tutorial

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.