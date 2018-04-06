Kendra Wilkinson Confirms Hank Baskett Split: "I'm Beyond Sad and Heartbroken"

The inevitable happened today: Kendra Wilkinson confirmed her marriage to Hank Baskett is over.

For over a month, the former Playboy centerfold shared emotional updates on social media, hinting that her marriage to the former athlete was nearing its end. On Monday, Kendra wept on Instagram Stories, telling fans, "Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I am so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

"Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you," the Kendra on Top star sobbed. "I never thought I'd see the day, really."

In the next slide, Kendra posted a photo from her wedding day, writing, "I believed." She also tweeted a message to her 2.68 million followers: "Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life," she wrote. "Today I will have to be the strongest I've ever been. Today, my rebirth begins."

Kendra later shared a childhood photo on Instagram Stories, writing, "This little girl deserves the happiest life." Another slide teased the ensemble she wore to the courthouse Monday morning. "Picking the outfit was hard," the reality star confessed. "Shaking the whole time."

On Friday, she shared another update with fans on Instagram. "Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways. I'm beyond sad and heartbroken because i did believe in forever, that's why i said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way," she wrote. "We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile. Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it's true love well in this case it's me. I want to see happy Hank again... i miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real. U will prob see us together a lot but it's because there's no hate. Love wins in this case it's just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed."