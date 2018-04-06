Kylie Jenner on Her Weight: "I Need to Lose 20 Pounds"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 10:02 AM
Kylie Jenner is determined to lose 20 pounds, more than two months after giving birth to daughter Stormi.
In March, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted in response to a fan's question that she had gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy with the child, her first, who was born in February.
On Thursday, she posted on her Snapchat a video of someone serving her a freshly baked roll.
"I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!" she says.
Despite her dissatisfaction with her current weight, which she has not revealed, Kylie has not shied away from posting pics of her body since Stormi's birth.
She posted a pic of herself in a shirt and underwear a month after welcoming Stormi.
