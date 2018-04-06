Kylie Jenner on Her Weight: "I Need to Lose 20 Pounds"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenner is determined to lose 20 pounds, more than two months after giving birth to daughter Stormi.

In March, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted in response to a fan's question that she had gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy with the child, her first, who was born in February.

On Thursday, she posted on her Snapchat a video of someone serving her a freshly baked roll.

"I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!" she says.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Blonde

Instagram

Despite her dissatisfaction with her current weight, which she has not revealed, Kylie has not shied away from posting pics of her body since Stormi's birth.

She posted a pic of herself in a shirt and underwear a month after welcoming Stormi.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Weight Loss , Weight Gain , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
Gerald Chaleff, Lyle Menendez, Erik Menendez, Robert Shapiro

We Can't Forget Just How Insane the Menendez Brothers Murder Case Was in Its Day—or in Any Day

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3 and First Girl

Jersey Shore Cast

Did Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Shade her Former Cast Members During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere?

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

Kendra Wilkinson Confirms Hank Baskett Split: "I'm Beyond Sad and Heartbroken"

Terri Irwin, Bob Irwin, Bindi Irwin, Prince Charles

Bindi Irwin Teaches Prince Charles About Australia's Conservation Efforts

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Lucy Hale and More Are Loving This Trench Coat

Erik Menedez, Lyle Menendez, The Menendez Brothers

Menendez Brothers Reunite in Prison for First Time in 22 Years

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.