The Thirst for Vinny Guadagnino Was Very Real on Twitter During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere

The Internet is in love with a Keto Guido.

When Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered on Thursday night, it was obvious to anyone with eyeballs that the six-year hiatus had been kind to Vinny Guadagnino. Make that very kind. Thanks to a ketogenic diet and strict workout routine, the 30-year-old reality star was in the best shape of his life, and everyone took notice.

Throughout the two-hour premiere, he charmed viewers with his already-infamous "opening the door" drunk dance move, drunk eating habits (eating all the pepperoni and cheese off the pizza to remain loyal to his keto-lifestyle), and still being the best wingman for his BFF Pauly D, even though he had a girlfriend. (Good news for us/sad news for Vinny: they've since split.)

The thirst for Vinny was evident throughout the night on Twitter, and we've assembled some of the thirstiest Vinny tweets (Here's hoping they all hydrated after the premiere):

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

When you have to all-caps your Vinny feelings...

When you've been in love with bae for six years...

When only Internet slang will do...

When you can't even spell wine properly because you are too distracted by Vinny...

When you secretly just want to be BFF's with his mom...

When you point out a celeb look-a-like we had never noticed before, but now can't stop thinking about...

When you point out you were allowed to watch Jersey Shore when you were only seven years old...

When you need to include your own tweet so you don't look like a hypocrite...

When you go to bed with him on your mind...

When you wake up with him on your mind...

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV. 

