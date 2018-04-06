Jimmy Fallon Channels Kenny Rogers for Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's Today Anniversary

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 8:46 AM
Is that you Kenny Rogers?
Jimmy Fallon dressed up as the 79-year-old singer on Friday's episode of Today and performed "Through the Years" as a tribute to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's 10-year Today anniversary.
Donning a black tuxedo and white beard Fallon belted out the lyrics to the 1981 hit. He also showed off a few dance moves.
Both Gifford and Kotb were clearly touched by the performance. The two co-hosts held hands throughout the number and even sang along. At one point, Kotb wiped away a tear.
Clearly, the Today audience enjoyed the performance, too and gave Fallon a huge round of applause.
Watch the video to see the full performance.
Fallon wasn't the only celebrity to celebrate Gifford and Kotb's anniversary. Meghan Trainor stopped by, too.
Kotb celebrated the milestone by posting a sweet message to Gifford on Instagram.
She also spoke highly of her co-host at their 10th anniversary party.
Congratulations, Kathie Lee and Hoda!
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal)
