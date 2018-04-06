Meghan Markle Does Sporty Style Her Way: Breaking Down Her Latest Laid-Back Look

When it comes to style, Meghan Markleis on the winning team.

Every time the American star and bride-to-be steps out, she steals the show with her signature blend of cool, comfortable style and Friday was no different. At the UK trials for her future husband Prince Harry's Invictus Games, Markle showed up to the University of Bath's Sports Training Village sporting her spirit on her shoulder.

Underneath a cozy Aritizia trench coat, the humanitarian wore an Invictus Games Sydney 2010 black polo shirt, the perfect complement to Harry's Invictus Games windbreaker and a chic combination for the fashionista. Plus, the Aritizia piece was a reminder of her Canadian past.