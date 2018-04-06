EXCLUSIVE!

Porsha Williams Has Some Explaining to Do in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

They may have been pals throughout the season, but don't expect Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield to be rooting each other on during The Real Housewives of Atlanta's three-part reunion special.

In this sneak peek of part one, exclusive to E! News, the ladies begin saying goodbye to season 10 as host Andy Cohen brings up the comment Porsha made to Shamea Morton as she left Barcelona early, telling her to not trust any of the women, which, as we all know, Sheree felt some type of way about once she found out.

"Do you think you owe her an apology for saying that Shamea can't trust her," he wonders.

"You should ask her 'Have I apologized for that,'" Porsha replies. And from there? It's on.

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Moses Robinson/Bravo

"OK, well, I'm feeling the same way Kandi [Burruss] is feeling right now," Sheree says. "Even if you apologize a month ago, two months ago, you're sitting here, justifying your actions."

Cue the supportive head nod from Kenya Moore.

"Girl, we are having a conversation about the situation," Porsha argues. "So I am going to talk about the situation."

"OK, but it's still a 'But!' 'I apologize, but...'" Sheree replies.

"I'm loyal to who's loyal to me," Sheree continues, thinking she has the support of the group. But Cynthia Bailey's immediate reply to her proves that it's a little more complicated than that.

"We get it," Cynthia says. "We know that you're loyal to Kim [Zolciak-Biermann.]" All Sheree can do to reply is scoff and adjust her ponytail.

That allows for Porsha to immediately turn the tables on her sparring partner, as she asks the group why they haven't held Sheree's feet to the fire over what she knew about Kim's plan to distribute her daughter Brielle's now-infamous bathroom bug video shot in NeNe Leakes' house—and when. As you can imagine, Sheree doesn't like that too much. To see how she and the rest of the ladies respond, check out the video above!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's three-part reunion special begins Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Real Housewives , Bravo , Porsha Williams , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Bubble Watch 2.0

Will These TV Shows Get Canceled? Your 2018 Bubble Watch Guide Is Here

Keri Russell, Watch What Happens Live

Could a Felicity Revival Be Taking Shape After the ATX TV Festival Reunion? Keri Russell Says...

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Premiere

Snooki and JWoww Defend Partying on Jersey Shore Family Vacation: "Everyone's Allowed to be a Bad Mom!"

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Season 5

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Has Begun Hinting at Infinity War—All the Times It’s Crossed Over With the MCU

Snooki & JWoww Defend Their "Jersey Shore" Partying Ways

Bachelor Winter Games, Clare Crawley, Benoit Beausejour-Savard

Bachelor Winter Games' Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard Break Up

Southern Charm Season 5

The Southern Charm Season 5 Premiere's Best Clapbacks as the Women Finally Take Control

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.