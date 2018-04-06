Could a Felicity Revival Be Taking Shape After the ATX TV Festival Reunion? Keri Russell Says...

The cast of Felicity is getting back together for a special 20th anniversary reunion panel at the 2018 ATX TV Festival…but is something else afoot? Keri Russell stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with her The Americans costar and partner Matthew Rhys and was asked about the panel and whether that meant something else was in the works.

"Tell them about the feature film you're not supposed to talk about," Rhys joked. Or was he joking?

"I can tell you that we're going, and…that's it," Russell said.