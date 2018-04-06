Arielle Kebbel Gets News About a Struggling Friend on Hollywood Medium: "This Person's Not Alone"

Someone's watching out for her!

Tyler Henry sits down with actress Arielle Kebbel and has some reassuring words about a dear friend of hers on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"It's weird, I hear quality over quantity. They are having me bring up not having medical procedures, but they're putting a pause on this," he tells her while holding an object from her friend. "For some reason they're not having me acknowledge getting this done. They're having me acknowledge waiting. Obviously we have to, we have to get it done," Tyler explains to Arielle.

Although she doesn't reveal the name of who he is talking about, it is very clear to Arielle what he's referring to. "This person is going through a lot of struggle. Everything you're saying makes total sense to me," she explains to Tyler.