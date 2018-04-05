Watch Cardi B Respond to Those Pregnancy Rumors Once and for All

Cardi B's business is hers and hers alone.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is a day away from the release of her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, but the only question on fans' minds has nothing to do with her music: Is Cardi B pregnant?

Reports have claimed the hip-hop superstar and her fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, are expecting their first child together, but Cardi's lips are still sealed. She responded to the speculation during an interview with Beats 1 on Apple Music, saying, "I just feel like people gotta tune in a little bit on album and they will know a little bit more. Because it's like I can't address all the rumors and everything."

Cardi acknowledged how "open" she's been with fans about her personal life in the past, but added, "People can not expect me to be open about everything."