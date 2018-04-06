Prince Liam Is Over Trying to Kill His Brother on The Royals: "I'm Done With This Witch Hunt!"

It's time to cut ties!

Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Cyrus' (Jake Maskall) alliance is coming to an end on this week's episode of The Royals. Thanks to King Robert's (Max Brown) new plan to shut down parliament, it looks like he may have regained control and a brother.

"We're taking that lying charlatan down," Cyrus informs Liam. "I won't take no for an answer." Sadly, it looks like he might have to. "My brother's been an asshole, okay, but he's not a killer. We were wrong. It's time to let it go and actually try to put this family back together. That's what my dad would want," Liam tells him.