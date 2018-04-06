Snooki and JWoww Defend Partying on Jersey Shore Family Vacation: "Everyone's Allowed to be a Bad Mom!"

The bad moms have come to the small screen.

A lot has changed since viewers last saw Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley on Jersey Shore in 2012, with each reality star now married with two children. But not everything has totally changed, as Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers saw in the premiere on Thursday night, with Snooki and JWoww still partying like the MTV reality hit never went off the air for six years.

And both ladies were ready for any backlash they could face from viewers about their behavior on the show, with Snooki telling E! News, "Backlash I get off on because you don't me, so eff off. And you have no idea, so if you're a parent and you're going to judge me, go take care of your kid."