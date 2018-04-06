Snooki and JWoww Defend Partying on Jersey Shore Family Vacation: "Everyone's Allowed to be a Bad Mom!"

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 6:00 AM
The bad moms have come to the small screen.
A lot has changed since viewers last saw Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley on Jersey Shore in 2012, with each reality star now married with two children. But not everything has totally changed, as Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers saw in the premiere on Thursday night, with Snooki and JWoww still partying like the MTV reality hit never went off the air for six years.
And both ladies were ready for any backlash they could face from viewers about their behavior on the show, with Snooki telling E! News, "Backlash I get off on because you don't me, so eff off. And you have no idea, so if you're a parent and you're going to judge me, go take care of your kid."
MTV
Snooki, 30, continued that an occasional break from parenting is essential, explaining, "You need to get away from your kids so you're not so anxious and you're not so irritable when it comes to being a parent. I'm a 24/7 parent at home. I'm always with my kids...so the fact that I can get a break and go to the gym for a minute or go out to dinner with my girlfriends for a little bit, it makes me a better mother because I'm not so irritable."
For JWoww, she credited the Bad Moms movie franchise, starring Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn as a group of mom friends gone wild, for showing that, "Everyone's allowed to be a bad mom! I think that movie paved the way to show like what moms like myself and Nicole are really about. If we're given the opportunity to go on vacations with friends, we can let our hair down, our mom hair down, look showered once in awhile, and have fun with it."
JWoww, 32, continued, "I actually wanted to do this show for myself to get rid of the stigma that once you become a parent or married or over 30, you're basically not supposed to live your life for you anymore, which is fine. But at the end of the day, my kids are well taken care of at home."
Still, viewers saw JWoww and Snooki experience "mom guilt" in the second-half of the premiere, missing their children and feeling guilty for being on vacation with their friends. In fact, the guilt was so overwhelming that Snooki may not sign on for a second season. To hear what she had to say about her future with Jersey Shore, check out our interview with the pint-size reality star.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
