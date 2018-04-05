Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Silence Rumors About Their Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are addressing rumors surrounding their separation.

"The media is fabricating stories and none of these accusations are remotely true," a rep for Channing tells E! News in a statement. "Channing and Jenna released an honest and loving statement which is the only truth."

After eight years of marriage, the duo, who share a 4-year-old daughter named Everly, announced their separation in a joint statement to fans on social media Monday.

Following the announcement, rumors started flying about Channing and Jenna and what caused them to split up. But a source is calling reports that drinking or flirting had anything to do with the couple's split "fiction."