Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey Undergoes Surgery to Remove Lipoma Tumor

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 1:09 PM

Cynthia Bailey recently underwent surgery to remove a lipoma tumor.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she had a "little health scare" last week on Instagram. 

"Early morning doctor appointment today. Had a little health scare. Thankfully I'm ok," she wrote, adding the hashtag #lipomafattytumor. 

According to Bravo's The Daily Dish, the reality star visited her doctor after noticing a "slight raised lump on my back near my left shoulder blade two months ago."

"At first I thought I had been bitten by something, or it was just back fat," she told the magazine. "A couple of weeks later, I noticed that it was still there and seemed to be growing."

Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Cynthia Bailey Dishes on Life After Divorce: I'm Dating

Bailey's doctor told her it was lipoma, which the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons described as a "benign (noncancerous) tumor made up of fat tissue." 

Thankfully, the surgery was a success.

"Surgery went well, however it went much longer than expected because the tumor was embedded very deeply in my back and partially under a muscle," she told The Daily Dish. "It was also larger than expected. In the end, thankfully all the lipoma was removed successfully, and it is benign."

On Thursday, Bailey wrote that she was "feeling much better today" on Instagram. She also shared a picture of a teddy bear and balloon she received from a well-wisher—one of the many thoughtful gifts she's received.

Feel better, Cynthia!

