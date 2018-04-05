George and Amal Clooney's Summer Plans Revealed

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
George Clooney and Amal Clooney will be spending time in Italy this summer.
The couple, who will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in September, will be around Rome in the upcoming months.
"George will be in Italy this summer, around Rome, for a new show he is shooting, so they'll be spending a lot of time there," a source shares with E! News.
The country has significant meaning to the couple, who tied the knot in Venice, Italy in September 2014. But before they head off to Italy for the summer, George and Amal will be attending the Met Gala together in May, according to the source.
And in just two months, George and Amal's twins will celebrate their first birthday. The actor became a first-time dad last year when Amal gave birth to twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017.
"They are always traveling but once the kids are of the age to start school the plan for now is for them to have their education in the U.K.," the insider tells us.
A day after the twins' birthday, George is set to receive the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.
And while the actor and human rights lawyer are very busy with work and taking care of their twins, they do still manage to have date nights.
"When Amal and George have the time they do love to have date nights, whether that's going out to their favorite restaurants wherever they are around the world, or if they aren't going out they like having cozy nights at home where George will cook for Amal," the source shares. "He knows he's not the greatest cook but Amal still loves it!"
George recently opened up about first meeting Amal back in 2013 at his house in Lake Como, Italy.
"I didn't leave the house," George revealed in an interview with David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. "No, it's the wildest thing. A mutual friend of ours said, 'I'm stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're gonna marry.'"
"And the funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking and then, you know, I got her email address 'cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then, we started writing and I didn't really, I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me," George said. "I just thought, you know, we were buddies."
