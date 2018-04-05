The Ultimate Celebrity Shoe Guide to 2018 Music Festival Season

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 11:01 AM
Everybody, jump, jump.
When it comes to music festival shoes, the more practical the better. Between constant shoe stomping, mud or dirt and the questionable portable toilets, you want to protect your feet! At the same time, you want to let them breathe (especially in sweltering heat). Save the stilettos for another day and opt for comfortable flats or reasonable heels. You may also want to lose the open-toe shoes at the fairgrounds as well. Should you really want to strut up and down the grass mounds in your favorite gladiator sandals, make sure they aren't boring.
Rule no. 1 of musical festival shoes: Practical doesn't mean you have to forgo all style.
Ahead, your guide to tried-and-true festival shoes celebs swear by at Coachella.
Musical festivals tend to happen during the warmer months, which means feet need to breathe—and be protected from shoe stomping and dirt. To get a little ventilation and coverage, follow in the supermodel's footsteps (no pun intended) and opt for boots with perforated materials or cutout details. Trust—sensitive noses nearby will thank you.
Charlotte Russe Bamboo Perforated Chelsea Booties, Was $38.99; $20
Reef Voyage Boot Breeze, $115
Perhaps the most beloved shoe of festival season is the sneaker. Why? It's practical. It's a dance marathon, after all. While we know the white sneaker is trending, let's be honest: that baby is going to get dirty, fast. Instead, opt for vibrant kicks that have some personality. If a you're really set on white kicks, opt for super-affordable ones that you don't mind throwing away if it gets too trashed.
Target Women's Devoney Lace Up Sneakers - Mossimo Supply Co™ White, $27.99
Whether it's a combat, Chelsea, thigh-high or whatever, boots will know no bounds come music festival season. While plain boots work, put a little pizzazz into them with embellished details. Studs, florals, embroidery, chains...sky's the limit.
Katy Perry Bliss Floral-Embellished Combat Boots, Was $179; Now $89.43
Freda Salvador Women's Star Fringe Overlay Flat Booties, $595
The queen of Coachella has spoken: Fringe will always win at a music fest. The boho vibe is not going anywhere soon.
Vince Camuto Catinka Fringe Shooties, Was $139; Now $69.43
Bellini Nicolette Western Bootie, $59.99
Chloé Liv Fringed Suede Booties, Was $1,790; Now $629.97
We wouldn't normally recommend wearing open-toe shoes to a music festival. But should you be as daring as the Victoria's Secret model, make sure that your warm-weather friendly kicks channel a certain vibe, whether that be boho, dessert-chic or just pool-party friendly. Basic sandals are boring for an event like this.
Fringe Sandals, $49.90
Steve Madden Sliver, $39.95
