Anne Hathaway Preemptively Shuts Down Body Shamers

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 10:11 AM

Anne Hathaway has a message for all of the body shamers in the world.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Thursday to let everyone know that she's gaining weight for a new movie role, so please keep your comments about her body to yourself.

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," Hathaway wrote to her social media followers. "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx."

Hathaway also shared a video of herself in the gym, writing, "PS- I wanted to set this to Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said. Continued peace xx."

Anne Hathaway Has a Message for Her Haters 5 Years After Oscars Win

2013 Oscars Show, Anne Hathaway

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This preemptive statement from the actress comes one month after she took to social media to send another message to her haters.

Hours before the 2018 Oscars, Hathaway responded to the criticism surrounding her appearance at the 2013 Academy Awards, the night she took home the Best Supporting Actress award.

"I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best," she wrote on Instagram. "To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff. Peace xx."

What do you think about Hathaway's social media messages? Sound off in the comments!

