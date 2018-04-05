Heidi Montag Recalls Dying "for a Minute" After Plastic Surgery Marathon

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Heidi Montag, PAPER Magazine

Nikko Lamere/PAPER

In late 2009, Heidi Montag underwent 10 cosmetic procedures in one day—a radical decision the former MTV reality star would later come to regret. Without telling her friends or family, and with her husband Spencer Pratt's support, she asked Dr. Frank Ryan to give her a chin reduction, brow-lifts, ear pinnings, a second rhinoplasty and a second breast augmentation, among other enhancements. But the operations had nearly fatal complications, she tells PAPER.

"Spencer thought he lost me. I died for a minute. With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn't want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme," Heidi tells the magazine. At one point, she recalls, "My security guards called Spencer and told him, 'Heidi's heart stopped. She's not going to make it.' And I easily could've. Cutting yourself up isn't something I'd recommend, and Demerol isn't anything to play around with. That's how Michael Jackson died." Years later, Heidi had her size F breast implants removed and spoke candidly about mistakes she'd made. And, in hindsight, "A lot of positive things came out of that. I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, 'What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on?' I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realize what was important to me."

Photos

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Most Over-the-Top Photo Shoots

Heidi Montag, PAPER Magazine

Nikko Lamere/PAPER

The cosmetic surgeries came at a crazy time in Heidi's life, when The Hills was one of MTV's most watched shows and she was constantly in the tabloids. "Things that Spencer and I were shamed for, like, 'Oh they're so cheesy and over-the-top'—now every A-list celebrity is doing, it's just on their Instagram," she says. "It's the exact same thing, and it's being seen by maybe even more people than what we had done. It's fascinating that that's accepted now, but it was cheesy and fame-whorey when we did it." Now that she's a mom to son Gunner Pratt, Heidi barely recognizes the person she once was, who risked her "own life for vanity." As for her son, Heidi admits, "I just want him to enjoy his life, and not live in his parents' mistakes or shadows."

At the height of The Hills' popularity, Heidi felt villainized for her relationship with Spencer—and the rift it had caused with her former roommate, Lauren Conrad. "There was a lot of Team Lauren. And it was just a different time when people took reality TV very seriously. They were invested in Lauren emotionally, because she had come from Laguna Beach and was the narrator for each episode. It was frustrating for me at the time—everyone just assuming I was this bad friend and bad person," Heidi says. "It was especially challenging when everyone was against my relationship [with Spencer]. The Hills machine was so powerful, and it was impossible to get over. The money definitely made it a little bit easier, but the repercussions were really hard."

Today, she says, "It's weird to think I was a person before Gunner."

Long before The Hills, she says, "I've always wanted a family. I've been with Spencer for 11 years now, so I told him, 'You had me alone for 10 straight years.' We have a great marriage, and it was the perfect time for us to move into this next chapter." Now that her dream has become a reality, she's savoring every moment—even the sleepless nights. "The most sleep I get is two hours—sometimes three. I'm usually up every hour with Gunner; it's really intense. Gunner's given me a whole new strength that I didn't know. I feel like I am stronger than I've ever been emotionally. At the end of the day, I'm his mom, and that's my main priority."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Heidi Montag , Plastic Surgery , Magazines , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

The Ultimate Celebrity Shoe Guide to 2018 Music Festival Season

Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner, Disney Channel, reunion

Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner and More Stars Pose for Adorable Disney Reunion

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway Preemptively Shuts Down Body Shamers

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Premiere

Why Snooki Might Not Return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2

Hopper Jack Penn, Hopper Penn, Sean Penn

Sean Penn and Robin Wright's Son Hopper Arrested for Drug Possession

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are Your Newest HGTV Stars With New Special All-Star Flip

Luann de Lesseps, Watch What Happens Live, Arrest

Luann de Lesseps Reveals the Unexpected Problem She Faced in Jail

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.