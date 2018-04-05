Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are Your Newest HGTV Stars With New Special All-Star Flip

HGTV just landed themselves one hell of a new house-flipping married couple.

The cable network has announced that Gabrielle Union and her NBA champ husband Dwyane Wade are teaming up and taking a break from their day jobs to complete a major home transformation in the upcoming special All-Star Flip. In the special, airing Thursday, April 12, fans of the couple will see them showcase their love for home renovation as they buy, overhaul and flip a fixer upper in an up-and-coming Miami neighborhood.

"Ever since we renovated our house a few years ago, I've been a little real-estate obsessed," Union said in a statement. "It took a while, but I finally convinced Dwyane that we should try flipping a house."