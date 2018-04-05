How Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Overcame Her Scandalous Past

Last August, life was going so well for Amber Portwood it felt like a good time to mend some fences.

Sure, she and Farrah Abraham had come this close to physical blows while filming a 2016 Teen Mom OG reunion special and exchanged countless curse words and pointed fingers throughout the two-minute scuffle, but, "I still love her to death," Portwood insisted during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop. The only reason they were ever at odds, she explained, was because they both have a "very strong mind and strong opinions. Plus, she's crazy." Still, said Portwood, "I'm ready to let everything go."

Abraham was following a different script. Talking to E! News days later she rebuffed Portwood's olive branch. "In the same sentence she wants to be friends with me, she always says I'm crazy," says Abraham. So would she answer her call? "I believe she's blocked."