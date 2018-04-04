Jaime King Attacked After Man Smashes Her Car's Window With Son Inside

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 7:54 PM

Jaime King, Sundance Film Festival

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

That's one scary afternoon...

Earlier today, a man jumped on top of Jamie King's Mercedes-Benz and smashed the windows in while her 4-year-old son James Knight Newman was inside the car in Beverly Hills, E! News can confirm. Much of the aftermath was caught by paparazzi who were in the area. 

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the shattered glass struck the child while he sat in his car seat in the car's back seat. The 38-year-old Hart of Dixie star, who is also mother to 2-year-old Leo Thames Newman, was outside the vehicle at the time of the attack but a female friend was in the car with the boy and emerged from the car in order to protect Newman and was hit with a can by the attacker.

The suspect, who has been identified as 47-year-old Paul Francis Floyd, was arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism. Floyd is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 6, 2018, 

The BHPD released the following statement to E! News about the incident, "On April 4, 2018, at approximately 4:43 PM, the Beverly Hills Police Department received several calls of a vehicle vandalism in the 400-block of N. Bedford Drive. Police arrived within minutes and promptly detained the suspect."

The statement also explains that the suspect vandalized two cars "by kicking and jumping on the vehicles."

Photos

Jaime King's Street Style

Jaime King, Car

GAMR / BACKGRID

The police statement goes on, "The first vehicle, occupied by a male adult driver, was stopped at the apron of a driveway when the suspect kicked the vehicle causing damage."

The police department's statement explains, "The second vehicle, occupied by a female adult driver and a four-year old child, was parked along the curb, when the suspect jumped on the vehicle."

"The four-year old child was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child.  In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm," the statement read.

The statement adds that there will be a second investigation into the paparazzi.

"During the investigation it was learned that several paparazzi were in the area photographing the incident and the second victim's vehicle.   The Department is conducting a secondary criminal investigation for California Penal Code Section 11414–Intentional harassment of a child or ward of another person because of that person's employment."

E! News has reached out to a rep for the actress for comment.

