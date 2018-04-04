Tyra Banks Reveals the ''Insecurity'' That Has Her Considering More Plastic Surgery

Even Tyra Banks gets down about her physical appearance from time to time. 

The legendary supermodel recently revealed that in the early days of her career, Banks elected to undergo rhinoplasty to fix her nose that she had unknowingly broken as a toddler. Her plastic surgery confession spurred a bit of controversy, but Tyra is here to tell fans that even the most flawless of celebs aren't perfect. 

"It's obvious to me that I did my nose," she told E! News while promoting her new book, which she co-authored with mom Carolyn London. "I want them to understand that people don't wake up like this." 

Banks said it "takes a village" to help transform her into the catwalk queen we all know and love, and there's one bodily imperfection that has haunted her along the way. 

The 44-year-old says she's "always" dealt with cellulite, and would be open to plastic surgery if it freed her from the "insecurity." She explained, "I would totally do it... When I walked down the Victoria's Secret runway, I always covered my butt. People used to think, ‘Oh, she's one of the top angels. That's why she has a long train or extra.'" 

"No," she said, "I was covering up my cellulite. Thank you Victoria's Secret for working with me, they knew why I was doing it. It doesn't exist though." 

It's no secret Tyra keeps it real, something she told us is also a major priority when it comes to parenting her 2-year-old son, York Banks Asala. "I still try to give him as much truth as possible," she dished. "I almost give him as much truth as a 4-year-old can handle to be honest." 

She continued, "I really am trying to be the mother to him that she was to me, which is real and not sugar coating any and everything. He asks me certain things and I tell him the truth. He's just 2-years-old. That's going to make him a pretty healthy kid."

For more from our interview with Tyra and her mom, press play on the videos above!  

Tyra's new memoir, Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss, is available now. 

