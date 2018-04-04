Alyson Stoner Admits Talking About Her Sexuality Was ''Scary'' But Feels More Herself Than Ever

Words can hurt. Words can destroy. But sometimes, words can lead to freedom...

Last week, former Disney star Alyson Stoner penned a candid personal essay in Teen Vogue in which writes about falling in love with another woman. The response has been overwhelming.

The actress, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of writer Kay Cannon's directorial debut Blockers, caught up with E! News on the red carpet and talked about what it was like to come forward with her truth.

The 24-year-old said, "Most importantly for me are all of the messages that I am receiving from young people and people of all ages sharing their stories, saying they found themselves within my article. That's why I shared it."