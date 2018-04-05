Countdown to the Royal Wedding: Why the Ghosts of Meghan Markle's Past Continue to Haunt Her

With just six weeks to go until the wedding of the year, Prince Harrys future bride is busy enough as it is. Whether it's last-minute dress fittings, etiquette lessons, or seating arrangements, it's full steam ahead for the royal couple.

But there are other top-secret, less discussed preparations taking place behind the scenes involving the reinvention of Brand Meghan Markle. Preparing the future duchess for her new life as a member of the House of Windsor has been an enormous task, considering she spent years in front of the camera before falling for Prince Harry.

Ever since news broke that Harry had fallen for an American girl, royal watchers have been eager to find out everything they can about the woman who managed to capture the heart of the fifth-in-line to the throne. It's an inevitable intrusion that comes with the territory of dating a royal and puts any potential girlfriends under the kind of pressure that, in the past, has been a deal breaker for Harry's former lovers.

For the social-media-savvy Meghan, at first it seemed to be business as usual despite the new attention. She continued to communicate directly with her fans by posting pictures of an English teapot in the shape of an elephant (one of Harry's favorite animals and causes), smiling bananas spooning one another and her dog dressed in a Union Jack coat. With every clue came a flurry of excitement from giddy royal watchers who were eager to see Harry finally settle down. But less than six months after that first blind date, the gap between Meghan's messages became wider and, eventually, her social media activity ceased entirely.