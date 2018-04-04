See Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Photo From Private Easter Celebration

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 5:16 PM
The West's showed up and showed out this Easter holiday!
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday with a brand new photo featuring hubby Kanye West, 4-year-old daughter North West, 2-year-old son Saint West and newborn baby girl Chicago West. It marked the first snapshot the E! reality star has shared of the newly-expanded family of five.
Despite how picture-perfect (not to mention chic) they all look, Kim admitted the behind-the-scenes process wasn't as simple as 1, 2, 3... cheese!
"I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," she wrote in the caption.
Kim added on Twitter, "One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol."
The entire Kardashian family gathered last Sunday for a celebration at one of their homes. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought along baby Stormi Websterfor the get-together, which included little baby bunnies, tiny chicks, lambs and tons of sweet treats for the kiddos to enjoy.
Kourtney Kardashian's children Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick also participated in an Easter egg hunt alongside their cousins.
Another holiday, another flawless Kardashian-West gathering!
