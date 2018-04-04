Justin Bieber Shows Off 100 Hours of Tattoo Work in New Shirtless Selfie

In 2017, JB opted to put the bear and the lion on each side of his chest. He also added a spread eagle above his belly button.

Soon after that, the "What Do You Mean?" singer began his three-day process of inking the top half of his body

"We added two angels, one on each side," Bang Bang told E! News at the time. "Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative. There needs to be a balance...visually there needs to be contrast. Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other."

"It's symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang," he said. "I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered."