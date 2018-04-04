New Couple Alert?! Chris Pine May Have a New Leading Lady in His Life

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 4:56 PM
Love is still alive and well in Hollywood!
While this year has brought more than its fair share of shocking celeb breakups, it is good to know that some celeb couples are still going strong, and there is even a new Hollywood couple on the horizon.
Chris Pine was seen recently seen rocking an impressive pair of overalls and a new lady. British actress, and Chris Martin's ex, Annabelle Wallis was spotted with the A Wrinkle in Time star while at an airport in London. The two tried to keep it low-key, but the paparazzi got a few shots of them together. What other couples are heating up?
