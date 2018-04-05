The Southern Charm Season 5 Premiere's Best Clapbacks as the Women Finally Take Control

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 7:00 PM
Time to grow up, Peter Pans.
After four seasons, the women of Southern Charm are sick of the men's antics, and they're ready to call them out. In the season five premiere on Thursday night, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Chelsea Meissner, Naomie Olindo and Danni Beard banded together, and by episode's end they were heading to Shep Rose's birthday BBQ ready to confront Thomas Ravenel, J.D. Madison and the rest of the Bravo reality hit's male cast members.
As they clinked their wine glasses, toasting to "women empowerment," a slowed-down version of the theme song played, highlighting these lyrics as quick shots of the men were shown: "He was lazy, just a regular Joe Blow. But times have changed, don't you know?" Yes, we got chills.
So why are the ladies finally saying enough is enough? "Charleston is definitely a town where good ol' boys band together and have most of the power," Naomie explained. But it seems like they are finally being called out for their behavior.
The episode was filled with pretty great moments from the Southern Charm ladies, and here's a round-up of the best:
Cameran Eubanks to Shep, 38, after he tried to say he was young and a girlfriend going home at 11 p.m. was too early for him: "You're not young!" Will this finally be the season Shep settles down? We're dubious, but like Cameran, we will dare to dream. (And are we all pretending RelationShep never happened? Yes? Yes.)
Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Kathryn on Thomas' new girlfriend, Ashley, a nurse from California who is more than 20 years younger than him: "Thomas is lucky he has a girlfriend who is a hospice nurse, that's going to come in handy." (We learn that Kathryn found out Thomas was seeing someone from their three-year-old daughter, Kensie, telling her a woman was sleeping in his bedroom. Charming!)
Naomie, fresh off her split from Craig, on dating in Charleston: "Being single in this town is miserable. Everyone is either already taken, has hooked up with my friends or has an STD. Literally everybody!"
Chelsea on her split with Austen: We learn that Austen quit his job and is living a "fratboy lifestyle," and he was cool with unemployment and letting Chelsea pick up the check every time they went out to dinner.
Chelsea's final straw? After a night out with his friends, Austen showed up at her house at 3 a.m. "You don't go out with the boys and then come home and get laid," she said. Oh, and he's now seeing one of her good friends, Victoria.
Naomie on J.D. and Elizabeth's split: The off-season has not been kind to J.D. In addition to being sued for allegedly failing to pay rent for Gentry Bar & Room, he also revealed to Thomas that he and Elizabeth have split. "Technically, we've been separated for a couple of month now," explaining he didn't feel supported by Elizabeth, who he has three children with.
According to Naomie, though, J.D. is at fault. "He is an actual piece of shit...but he plays it like he is the golden boy and he's such a family man," she said. "He sees his kids maybe once a week."
While the episode ended with an ominous "To Be Continued" as the ladies got in the car to head to Shep's party, E! News has an exclusive first look at Naomie's confrontation with J.D. at the dinner table, where she accuses him of going "out every night, f--king twenty year-olds."
Looks like time's up, fellas.
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
