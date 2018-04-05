What Caused Carole and Bethenny's Falling Out on The Real Housewives of New York City?

Four seasons.

That's how long it took for Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill to finally have a falling out on The Real Housewives of New York City. Ever since Bethenny returned to the Bravo hit series in season seven, she and Carole have formed a close bond, becoming one of the franchise's strongest duos.

But that's all changed in season 10, with their falling out hinted at in last night's premiere and teased in the season-long preview. So what the heck is going on with the Big Apple's former BFFs?

"I'm an idealistic kind of person. I look at the world that way, I look at people that way, and I think I looked at her that way," Carole told E! News of their fractured friendship. "And I feel like now I see her a little bit more realistically and less idealistically. There were just some things that were said and done that I just felt like weren't completely consistent with the girl I knew."