Girl Fight! Naseem Tells Megan She's "Full of S--t" and Accuses Her of Cheating on Kyle on The Arrangement

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 5:30 AM
What better way to change your narrative than to create a new one?
Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) meet up with Xavier Hughes (Ruffin Prentiss) and his girlfriend, Naseem, in this clip from this week's The Arrangement to do some damage control on the cheating rumors plaguing their careers and relationships.
"Thank you guys for doing this. The paparazzi should be here for another 30 minutes or so," Megan tells Xavier and Naseem.
"Let's make the most of it then. Two happy couples, all good," Xavier responds.
While the boys throw around a football, Megan and Naseem take a little stroll down the beach. But what starts out as a some girl talk, quickly turns confrontational.
"You know it's so funny, Xavier is always talking about you, so I feel like I know you, but we've never actually hung out just the two of us," Megan says to Naseem.
"That's actually not funny. But what is funny, is how full of s--t you are right now," Naseem responds.
A perplexed Megan is taken off guard by Naseem's claim, but the actress isn't finished.
"OK. First of all, you don't like me and you never have. And second of all, let's just admit what we both already know: rumors are almost always true," an angry Naseem explains.
"No, not these. There's nothing going on between me and Xavier," Megan promises.
Naseem doesn't seem too convinced and isn't into Megan trying to console her either.
"Take your hand off me before I swat it away," Naseem whispers to Megan.
Watch the intense moment in the clip above.
Luann de Lesseps Addresses Controversial Diana Ross Halloween Costume: "I in No Way Altered My Skin Color"
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!