Girl Fight! Naseem Tells Megan She's "Full of S--t" and Accuses Her of Cheating on Kyle on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What better way to change your narrative than to create a new one?

Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) meet up with Xavier Hughes (Ruffin Prentiss) and his girlfriend, Naseem, in this clip from this week's The Arrangement to do some damage control on the cheating rumors plaguing their careers and relationships.

"Thank you guys for doing this. The paparazzi should be here for another 30 minutes or so," Megan tells Xavier and Naseem.

"Let's make the most of it then. Two happy couples, all good," Xavier responds.

While the boys throw around a football, Megan and Naseem take a little stroll down the beach. But what starts out as a some girl talk, quickly turns confrontational.

"You know it's so funny, Xavier is always talking about you, so I feel like I know you, but we've never actually hung out just the two of us," Megan says to Naseem.

Watch

The Arrangement Recap: Season 2, Episode 4

"That's actually not funny. But what is funny, is how full of s--t you are right now," Naseem responds.

A perplexed Megan is taken off guard by Naseem's claim, but the actress isn't finished.

"OK. First of all, you don't like me and you never have. And second of all, let's just admit what we both already know: rumors are almost always true," an angry Naseem explains.

"No, not these. There's nothing going on between me and Xavier," Megan promises.

Naseem doesn't seem too convinced and isn't into Megan trying to console her either.

"Take your hand off me before I swat it away," Naseem whispers to Megan.

Watch the intense moment in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , Couples , Feuds , Top Stories
Latest News
Kristen Bell, Ellen DeGeneres

Kristen Bell Has Already Recorded Frozen 2: ''It's Very Good''

Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon

How Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Overcame Her Scandalous Past

Mike Myers, The Tonight Show, Dr. Evil

Mike Myers Revives His Role as Dr. Evil on The Tonight Show

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

John Cena and Nikki Bella Have Second Thoughts About Getting Married in Total Bellas Sneak Peek

Ted Kennedy, 1969

The Kennedys and a Cover-Up: The Bizarre True Story of Chappaquiddick

Luann de Lesseps, RHONY, Real Housewives of New York

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Controversial Diana Ross Halloween Costume: "I in No Way Altered My Skin Color"

Bethenny Frankel, RHONY Reunion

What Caused Carole and Bethenny's Falling Out on The Real Housewives of New York City?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.