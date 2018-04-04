Meghan Markle's Dad Learns About England...From a Picture Book

Meghan Markle's father is studying hard ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry...studying about the country where she will live as a member of the Royal family.

Thomas Markle, 73, was photographed last week reading the 1990 book Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History while sitting inside a Starbucks in the town of Rosarito Beach on Mexico's Baja California peninsula, where he lives.

Inside the book is a section about Windsor Castle, which contains St George's Chapel, where Meghan, a 36-year-old former Suits actress who was born and raised in Los Angeles will marry Harry, 33, next month. The castle is located about 25 miles west of the prince's hometown of London.