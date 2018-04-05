Get Crazy, Get Wild Again! Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Opening Credits Revealed

Forget the cabs, the opening credits are heaaa!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is finally upon us, with iconic MTV reality hit's OG cast (minus Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola) returning to our TV screens tonight, ready to fist-bump and GTL like it's 2009.

To celebrate the return of our favorite guidos and guidettes, E! News is exclusively debuting Jersey Shore Family Vacation's new opening credits, and we're pleased to report that the iconic theme song—LMFAO's "Get Crazy"—is still the same. However, the same cannot be said for the cast's opening lines.