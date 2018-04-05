John Cena and Nikki Bella Have Second Thoughts About Getting Married in Total Bellas Sneak Peek

Could John Cena and Nikki Bella's fairytale wedding be no more?!

The engaged couple appears to be having second thoughts about getting married in this just released sneak peek at season three of Total Bellas, which premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. The video shows the WWE stars having a tearful conversation and talking about Nikki's desire to have kids even though John feels the opposite.

"I would never force you not to be a mom," John tells his fiancée. "I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't," Nikki says.

"I'm not sure we should go through with this," John tells her. OMG!