Mob Wives' Renee Graziano Breaks Down in Tears Over Drug Questioning on Marriage Boot Camp

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 5:00 PM

Renee Graziano bursts into tears on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

In this exclusive clip from Friday's episode of the WE tv show, the Mob Wives star shares that she's "struggling" and tears up talking to her co-stars.

"The doctor came to me and wanted to have a drug conversation," Renee says in the sneak peek clip. She later shares, "It turned into them questioning me to take a drug test."

Brandi Glanville is in the room when Renee brings up the drug conversation and is shocked to hear this after recently giving Renee a Xanax to help her go to sleep.

Amber Portwood Puts Brandi Glanville's Dad on Blast Over Escort Accusation on Marriage Boot Camp

Renee Graziano, Marriage Boot Camp

WE tv

"Renee, I didn't know what you were addicted to when you asked me if I had anything to go to sleep," Brandi says. "I gave you Xanax."

Renee then opens up more about her struggles and her anger and breaks down in front of everyone in the kitchen.

Find out what Renee shares in the emotional Marriage Boot Camp clip above!

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

