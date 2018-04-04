Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Turn Up the Heat on Hawaiian Getaway

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 2:30 PM

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green

It's getting hot in Hawaii between these two lovebirds. 

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green traded in their usual routine for a tropical getaway together this week. They were spotted canoodling along the beach in Kailua-Kona on the Island of Hawaii. Fans may remember the couple secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Four Season Resort on the Big Island of Hawaii nearly a decade ago in June 2010. 

It looks like there was no shortage of love as the couple returned to the island eight years later. Donning swimsuits, they embraced in a kiss during their stroll in the sand and were snapped holding hands. 

It's a destination they've returned to since their special day, including their honeymoon, in 2015 and their 2016 babymoon.

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green: Romance Rewind

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green

While there's certainly a lot of love between these two—they share three sons together and have been an item for more than 10 years—the actor has previously revealed how the two strategically manage the paparazzi to maintain their privacy. 

"I realized that the more you give to people with cameras, the more they'll leave you alone. So, I played the game. At one point in life I figured out paparazzi aren't going anywhere. They're not going to leave me alone. They're not going to leave Megan alone. They're not going to stop taking pictures. So, how do you make it livable where you can take pictures when you have to and guys will leave you alone? It's part of the game," Green once explained during an interview with Hollywood Pipeline's Straight From the Source. "It's part of working now."

As a part of that game, the star will actually ring up the shutterflies himself. 

"They'll either hide behind stuff and take your picture or you tell them you're going to be somewhere and they spend five minutes taking pictures and then leave you alone. I'd call them up when we'd be in Hawaii and I'd go, 'I'm in Hawaii' and he would take pictures for 10 minutes. He'd leave and then we'd have two weeks of just us, swimming and being in the ocean and having fun," the actor revealed. "We don't call and say we're going to restaurants and doing stuff like that, or going to the zoo. But when you're in Hawaii and you're like, 'This is our vacation time'—or it's supposed to be—you want the time. It's supposed to be private and fun and relaxing. You feel like you're living in a bubble sometimes."

Suffice to say, consider these photos proof of his efforts. 

As he concluded on the subject, "It makes your life easier. Ten minutes for two weeks? It's worth it."

