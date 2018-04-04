Adam Rippon Is Dating Jussi-Pekka Kajaala: Meet His New Boyfriend

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 11:20 AM

Sorry guys, Adam Rippon swiped right and now he's taken!

On Monday, the 28-year-old Olympic figure skater, who became a fan-favorite Olympian during the recent 2018 Winter Olympics, posted on Instagram a photo of himself and a man on a shirtless hike in Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon, writing, "Good boys Finnish FI first." Rippon told  People in comments posted on Wednesday that the man is Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, a native of Finland, and that the two are in a new relationship.

A friend told the outlet that the couple met on Tinder. Rippon said he and Kajaala, who is not a skater, have "been talking for the past seven months" and then "started to hang out a little bit more, because we were both really busy." He said the two made their relationship official last month.

"Now that I'm even busier, I thought it was a better time [for us] to hang out," joked Rippon, who will soon be taking part in the upcoming Stars on Ice tour.

Photos

2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

In February, Oscar winner Sally Field took to Twitter to try and set up her 30-year-old son Sam Greisman with Rippon, his crush.

The two finally met last month at the Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Dinner, where the Olympian was honored with the Visibility Award.

