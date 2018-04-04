Jennifer Lopez's Shades of Blue Ending With Season 3

Jennifer Lopez is hanging up her gun and badge—Shades of Blue is ending with its 10-episode third season. The new season, which also stars Ray Liotta, premieres Sunday, June 17 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

In a press release, NBC said "the storyline brings Lopez's complex character to a fitting resolution" and noted Lopez will still be involved with the network's competition series World of Dance. Lopez currently has a slate of films ahead of her and is doing a residency in Las Vegas.

"I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character—a women, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother," Lopez said in a statement.