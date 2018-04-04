Naomi Watts Remembers Heath Ledger on Late Actor's 39th Birthday

Wed., Apr. 4, 2018

Heath Ledger, Naomi Watts

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Naomi Watts is paying tribute to Heath Ledger on what would've been the actor's 39th birthday.

The actress, who dated Ledger from 2002 to 2004, took to her Instagram on April 4 to share a photo of the herself and the late actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2004.

"Happy birthday to this darling heart. We will never forget you... #heathledger #rip," Watts captioned the red carpet picture.

She also shared another photo of the duo on Instagram Story with the caption, "Beautiful Heath."

Ledger tragically passed away on January 22, 2008 at the age of 28. Just months ago, Watts also took to social media to remember Ledger on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Naomi Watts Pays Tribute to Heath Ledger on 10th Anniversary of His Death

Oscar Couples, Naomi Watts, Heath Ledger

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"Thinking about this beautiful soul today," Watts wrote alongside a photo of Ledger. "10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit."

After Watts and Ledger's split in 2004, they both went on to start relationships with fellow actors, Liev Schreiber and Michelle Williams. Ledger began a relationship with Brokeback Mountain co-star Williams later on in 2004 and the duo welcomed a child, Matilda, in October 2005. Ledger and Williams split in September 2007.

Matilda's godparents Busy Philipps and Jake Gyllenhaal also remembered their friend on the 10th anniversary of Ledger's passing in January.

Jake Gyllenhaal Remembers Heath Ledger Exactly 10 Years After His Death

"Friendship can't be explained in a sound bite or can it in three-minute interview and those who can do it I find sort of odd. I happen to not be one of those people," Gyllenhaal told E! News while attending the premiere of his film Wildlife at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. "I think Heath meant a lot to a lot of people, the people who were fans and the people who saw his work and were moved by his work and the people who knew him as a person. He was just an incredible force and is still missed."

Philipps broke down in tears on Instagram Story, telling her followers, "I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on 'Time to Pretend' which came out...it came out after he had passed away and I remember when it came out because I thought...it made me think of him, I just thought he would've liked this song."

