Ryan Murphy, Monica Lewinsky, Joan Collins and Anjelica Huston: American Horror Story and American Crime Story Updates

The buzzed about Coven and Murder House crossover of American Horror Story is also still in the works, Murphy previously told E! News. "You know everybody involved says they're really optimistic about it—that they would want to read a script and then everybody wants to bring the band back together..." he said. "So I think it could be great it could sort of be an all-star thing. Dylan [McDermott] said he'd be up for it, Connie [Britton] would be up for it. Angela [Bassett] said she'd be up for it. So we'll see. I'm optimistic about it."

As for American Crime Story, the third and fourth season are still up in the air. Plans for a season about Hurricane Katrina with Paulson set to star are still taking shape, but one topic ACS won't be tackling is Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton.