Jay-Z Shares the "Most Beautiful Thing" Blue Ivy Once Told Him

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 8:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jay-Z, Blue Ivy

X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Some of the most important conversations take place on the way to school. 

Such was the case for Jay-Z and his 6-year-old firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter. In an exclusive clip shared by Today from the rapper's upcoming interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the star recalled a poignant moment he had with his little one one day in the car. 

"I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school," he described to Letterman. "We're driving and then I just hear a little voice...'Dad.'"

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

"I didn't like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me," he said, mimicking his daughter. "It hurt my feelings."

"I was like, 'That's the most beautiful thing you've ever said to me,'" Jay-Z responded. 

Little Blue has demonstrated before that she's not afraid to speak her mind. Remember when she famously gestured to both of her parents, appearing to say "calm down" as they sat together at the 2018 Grammys?

It's clear the Carters have raised a little lady who knows what she wants and needs. This is the 6-year-old that bid $19,000 on a painting last month, after all. 

In the iconic words of her famous mother, "Who run the world? Girls."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jay-Z , Blue Ivy Carter , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Monica Lewinsky

Ryan Murphy, Monica Lewinsky, Joan Collins and Anjelica Huston: American Horror Story and American Crime Story Updates

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Opens Up About How #MeToo Has Changed the Film Industry for Women: "The New High Road is Speaking Up"

Cardi B, Offset, 2018 Pre-Super Bowl Party, Maxim Party

Cardi B and Migos Collaborate Again for "Drip" Single

Mindy Kaling, Hoda Kotb

Mindy Kaling Moved to Tears as She Reflects on Her Success: "If You Dream Big, You Can Get Whatever You Want"

The Blacklist

Is The Blacklist Pitting Liz Against Red? Megan Boone Teases "Complicated" Dynamic Ahead

Mad About You, Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt's Mad About You Revival Update: "We Just Don't Want to Wreck It and Make It Sucky"

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Dwayne Johnson Wants Jimmy Kimmel to Be His Girlfriend's Doula

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.